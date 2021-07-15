MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of REGENXBIO worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.