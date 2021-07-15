MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,450 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,306 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 78,025 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

