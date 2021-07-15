Modefi (MOD) Market Cap Reaches $11.53 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $419,057.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.33 or 0.00868081 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,432,801 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

