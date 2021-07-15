Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.79. 470,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.