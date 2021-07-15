Molson Coors Beverage to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:TAP-A)

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

OTCMKTS:TAP-A remained flat at $$63.58 during trading hours on Thursday. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

