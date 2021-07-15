Molson Coors Beverage to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:TAP-A)

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.
OTCMKTS:TAP-A remained flat at $$63.58 during trading hours on Thursday. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73.
About Molson Coors Beverage
