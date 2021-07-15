MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003894 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $81.54 million and approximately $853,431.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,859.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.14 or 0.06089668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.42 or 0.01445147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00397641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00136357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.13 or 0.00625024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00405142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00318841 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

