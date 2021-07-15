Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Down 0%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.