Monavale (MONA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,002.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $9,002.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $373.00 or 0.01169740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,285 coins and its circulating supply is 8,163 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

