Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

