Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.60 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $25,959.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

