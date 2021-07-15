Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 117,477 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,477 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $149.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

