MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $796.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.07 million and $796.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,464,455 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

