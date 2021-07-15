Monique D. Hayes Buys 138,888 Shares of New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) insider Monique D. Hayes bought 138,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $24,999.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJMC opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33.

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative net margin of 36.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

