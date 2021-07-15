MONK (MONK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,475.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $822,820.20 and approximately $2,475.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008338 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001652 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,853,959 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

