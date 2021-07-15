Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.74. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 31,900 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MON. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,652,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

