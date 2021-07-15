Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVVYF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19. Moovly Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

