More Coin (MORE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $518.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, More Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $92,248.07 and $518.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00857722 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.