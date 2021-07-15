Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 628,427 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 363,001 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.