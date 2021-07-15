Morgan Stanley Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Equal Weight

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,188,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,508,080. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.