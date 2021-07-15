Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $172.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.