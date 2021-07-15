Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $142.78

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$142.78 and traded as high as C$148.96. Morguard shares last traded at C$146.75, with a volume of 6,408 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morguard from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.98.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 13.619999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Morguard’s payout ratio is currently -5.72%.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

