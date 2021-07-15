Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.00. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

