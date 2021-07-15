Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $305,000.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $303,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 124,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $689.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.