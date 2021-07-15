mStable USD Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.87 million and $1,018.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

