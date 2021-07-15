MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.99 and a beta of 1.62. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

