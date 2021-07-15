Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.86. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 180,158 shares changing hands.

MTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

