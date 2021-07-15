Multiplier (BMXX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,527.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00008559 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 50.3% against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $1,527.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00112852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00148644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,618.27 or 1.00043040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

