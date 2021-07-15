Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $900.59

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 900.59 ($11.77) and traded as low as GBX 894 ($11.68). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 899 ($11.75), with a volume of 114,027 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 900.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

In related news, insider Merryn Somerset purchased 2,185 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, with a total value of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

