Mushroom (MUSH) Hits Market Cap of $13.45 Million

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Mushroom has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mushroom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00108655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00148675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,568.53 or 0.99876524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars.

