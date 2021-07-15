Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,967 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.73% of Myovant Sciences worth $107,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

