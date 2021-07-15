MyWish (WISH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $576.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00863059 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.