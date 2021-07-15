NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in NACCO Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 10,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,073. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

