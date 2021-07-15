Name Changing Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00857443 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

