Nano (NANO) Price Hits $4.02 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Nano has a market cap of $535.64 million and $13.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00012603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,895.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.75 or 0.06100386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.99 or 0.01445315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00397708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00135620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.46 or 0.00622222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.00405878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00318212 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.