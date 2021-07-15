NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy Sells 1,500 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $91,740.00.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Kirk Malloy sold 168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $10,088.40.

On Monday, May 10th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 510,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,731. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.35.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,324,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

