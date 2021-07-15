NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Several analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

