NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $824,938.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00109986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00150202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,893.91 or 1.00193948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

