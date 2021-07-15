National Bank Financial Comments on Lightspeed POS Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38).

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

LSPD opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.92. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $13,584,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $12,704,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

