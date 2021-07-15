National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lightspeed Pos’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lightspeed Pos in a report released on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46).

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.78 million.

