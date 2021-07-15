Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.93. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 76,943 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

