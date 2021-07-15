NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of NBPE stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,445 ($18.88). 41,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,005. NB Private Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 884 ($11.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,455 ($19.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £390.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £675.84 million and a PE ratio of -4,878.25.
About NB Private Equity Partners
