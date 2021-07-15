NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NBPE stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,445 ($18.88). 41,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,005. NB Private Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 884 ($11.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,455 ($19.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £390.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £675.84 million and a PE ratio of -4,878.25.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

