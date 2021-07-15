Nebulas Price Down 3.1% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00089823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00049520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.59 or 0.00852062 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,877,189 coins and its circulating supply is 59,361,391 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

