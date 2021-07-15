Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00.

NYSE TWTR traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $68.07. 14,772,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,107,748. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after purchasing an additional 391,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.