Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF)’s share price rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Neles Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Neles Oyj alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94.

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neles Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neles Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.