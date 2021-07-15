Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $252.45 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $252.45 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,745.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.40 or 0.06052545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.01442216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00396969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00137723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.64 or 0.00622594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00402959 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00318074 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,866,834,355 coins and its circulating supply is 27,050,201,407 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

