Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTOIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

