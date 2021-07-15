Nestree (EGG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $475,556.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $475,556.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,651.28 or 0.99621930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

