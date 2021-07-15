Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the June 15th total of 722,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Kabouter Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,845,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5,883.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.