Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $107,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.84.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $547.95 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

