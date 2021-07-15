Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lifted by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.0% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $550.28. The stock had a trading volume of 153,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,536. The company has a market cap of $243.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.84.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

